John Cassian: “unless God’s light guides reason”

1 September 2020
“The blessed David asks the Lord for understanding with which to recognize those commands written, as he very well knew, in the book of the Law. ‘I am Your servant; give me understanding so that I may learn Your decrees’ (Ps. 119:125). Now, understanding was something which nature had granted him, and so far as knowledge of God’s commands, these were laid down in the readily available Law. Yet he prayed to the Lord for a better grasp of them, for he knew that natural endowment does not suffice unless God’s light guides reason, enabling it to enter into the spirit of the Law and to see in a clearer light what it enjoins.”

St. John Cassian, Conferences

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

