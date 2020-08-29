Richard Gardner: “the house of world order”

“In short, the ‘house of world order’ will have to be built from the bottom up rather than from the top down. It will look like a great ‘booming, buzzing confusion,’ to use William James’ famous description of reality, but an end run around national sovereignty, eroding it piece by piece, will accomplish much more than the old-fashioned frontal assault.”

Richard N. Gardner, former deputy assistant Secretary of State for International Organizations under President Kennedy and President Johnson, Member of the Trilateral Commission, in the Council on Foreign Relation’s (CFR) journal Foreign Affairs, April, 1974.

Source