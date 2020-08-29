Skip to content

Richard Gardner: “the house of world order”

29 August 2020
tags:

Richard N. Gardner

 

 

In short, the ‘house of world order’ will have to be built from the bottom up rather than from the top down. It will look like a great ‘booming, buzzing confusion,’ to use William James’ famous description of reality, but an end run around national sovereignty, eroding it piece by piece, will accomplish much more than the old-fashioned frontal assault.”

Richard N. Gardner, former deputy assistant Secretary of State for International Organizations under President Kennedy and President Johnson, Member of the Trilateral Commission, in the Council on Foreign Relation’s (CFR) journal Foreign Affairs, April, 1974.

 

Source

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. ctmiller8492 permalink
    29 August 2020 12:38 pm

    The government of the United States is not yet a failed state, but it is clearly no longer legitimate because it literally subsidizes terrorism against its own citizens.

    Terrorism? Yes. Absolutely textbook: Antifa/BLM are using violence and fear of violence in pursuit of a political objective. They are an unofficial branch of the U.S. government that is being used to perpetrate terrorism against the people.

    Reply

