“At what point do faithful Christians refuse to accept these technologies”

28 August 2020
Bill Gates

 

 

 

“With the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, there is even talk now about introducing universal contact tracing systematically in this country—something that has already been done by the internal security services in Israel, though not without controversy. At what point do faithful Christians refuse to accept these technologies in order to be numbered, not among those who will be made to drink “the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out” upon those who have received the Mark of the Beast (according to the Book of the Apocalypse [Rev. 14:9-10]), but instead, among the those who resisted, who Scripture reveals to be “the redeemed”, “without fault before God”, the “144,000” [Rev. 14:4-5]?”

Read Protodeacon Patrick Mitchell’s answer to that question here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

