John of Kronstadt: “the question which He is inwardly asking you”

“Remember that God, during your prayers, is watching for your affirmative answer to the question which He is inwardly asking you: ‘Do you believe I am able to do this?’ To which question you must from the depth of your heart reply, ‘Yes, Lord’ (Mt. 9:28).”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ