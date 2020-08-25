“a global reset of the world economy”

“By the end of this next planned phase of the ‘virus’ scare, a global reset of the world economy will be ready to launch. This reset will be mammoth in scope, as everything we have known will be restructured. … Those out of work in the final stage will most likely stay out of work, pushing the dependency state to new levels sought by the ruling class. … Controlling the population will be a key component of the plan, including population size, birth rates, movement, and personal contact among individuals. The elimination of normal human interaction is sought, and this is only the beginning…. The ultimate goal is total control, and every tool in the box of the tyrants will be used to gain that control. Restraint by the ruling class will be non-existent, as this staged reset is now going forward at a very accelerated pace.”

Gary D. Barnett, “The Economic Insanity of This Coronavirus Pandemic Plot and the Coming Global Reset“, in Lew Rockwell

