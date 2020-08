Ignatius of Antioch: “when you assemble frequently in the same place”



“Take heed often to come together to give thanks to God and show forth His praise. For when you assemble frequently in the same place, the powers of Satan are destroyed, and the destruction at which he aims is prevented by the unity of your faith. Nothing is more precious than peace, by which all war, in heaven and earth, is brought to an end.”

St. Ignatius of Antioch