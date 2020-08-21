Skip to content

Maximos the Confessor: “the mystery of His embodiment”

21 August 2020
“By His gracious condescension God became man and is called man for the sake of man and by exchanging His condition for ours revealed the power that elevates man to God through his love for God and brings God down to man because of His love for man. By this blessed inversion, man is made God by divinization and God is made man by hominization. For the Word of God and God wills always and in all things to accomplish the mystery of His embodiment.”

St. Maximos the Confessor

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

