Makarios of Egypt: “the ‘new creation’ of the pure heart”

“People who think it is impossible to attain through the Spirit the ‘new creation’ of the pure heart (cf. II Cor. 5:17) are rightly and explicitly likened by the apostle to those who, because of their unbelief, were found unworthy of entering the promised land and whose bodies on that account ‘were left lying in the desert’ (Heb. 3:17).”

St. Makarios of Egypt, The Philokalia