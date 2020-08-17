Dana Coverstone: “So believer stand strong.”

This caught my attention this morning. I am not telling you what you should believe about it. Especially since I haven’t made up my mind what I think about it. But I was very struck when reading it.

It begins like this

“I just had a dream. I simply had a dream. And I’m sharing them because there are things that God is showing me that the country needs to see.

So I’m just gonna share this and you can do with it what you want. I’m not asking God to give me any – I’ve not prayed God give me another dream since I had the first one.”

And ends like this

“Repent of your sins, confess those things become accountable. Get rooted and grounded back in the Word where you need to be. Be praying like never before. Because we’re about to be tested, weighed and measured. And it’s going to be very very obvious in the next several months who’s really living for the Lord and who really isn’t.”

Pastor Dana Coverstone

Read more here.