Cyril of Alexandria: “so that he comes to be in Christ”

“… anyone who receives the flesh of our Lord Jesus Christ and drinks His precious blood, as He Himself says, comes to be one with Him, mixed and mingled with Him, as it were, through partaking of Him, so that he comes to be in Christ, as Christ in turn is in him. This is rather similar to what Christ taught us in the Gospel according to Matthew, where He says, ‘The kingdom of heaven is like leaven which a woman took and hid in three measures of meal, till it was all leavened’ (Mt. 13:33).”

St. Cyril of Alexandria