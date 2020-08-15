Skip to content

John Derbyshire: “The ordinary modes of human thinking”

15 August 2020
John Derbyshire

 

 

“The ordinary modes of human thinking are magical, religious, social, and personal. We want our wishes to come true; we want the universe to care about us; we want the approval of those around us; we want to get even with that s.o.b. who insulted us at the last tribal council. For most people, wanting to know the cold truth about the world is way, way down the list.”

John Derbyshire, We Are Doomed: Reclaiming Conservative Pessimism

 

 

 

 

 

 

