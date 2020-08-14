Skip to content

John Taylor Gatto: “This is the most important lesson”

14 August 2020
John Taylor Gatto

 

 

“Good students wait for a teacher to tell them what to do. This is the most important lesson of them all: we must wait, for other people, better trained than ourselves, to make the meanings of our lives. The expert makes all the important choices; only I, the teacher, can determine what my kids must study, or rather, only the people who pay me can make those decisions, which I then enforce…. Curiosity has no important place in my work, only conformity.”

John Taylor Gatto, in his book, Dumbing Us Down: The Hidden Curriculum of Compulsory Schooling

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

