Dr. Vernon Coleman: “I’m very suspicious… of the various religious leaders”

13 August 2020
“I’m very suspicious, by the way, of the various religious leaders who seem surprisingly keen to shut down their churches, cathedrals, mosques and synagogues when the [corona] flu first arrived” 

“Most congregations have been happily practicing social distancing for years [due to low attendance]. So even if there’d ever been any theoretical risk, there wasn’t much of a practical risk.”

“Was it just simple cowardice and irreligious self-preservation which led to the betrayal of millions in their time of need? Or were they helping to soften us up for a new world in which traditional religion is considered inappropriate and possibly even illegal?”

Dr. Vernon Coleman, English author, columnist and former general practitioner.

