Dr. Dan Erickson: “It’s okay for us to go to Costco, but not to church.”

“…nobody talks about the fact that coronavirus lives on plastic for three days. And we’re all sheltering in place. Where did you get water bottles from? Costco. Where did you get that plastic shovel from? Home Depot… Are you really protecting yourself from COVID? Does that make sense to you? It doesn’t make sense to me. And if I swabbed things in your home, I’d likely find COVID-19.

“…Home Depot and Lowe’s… it’s okay for us to be mingling in those situations but we have to not go to work. It’s okay for us to go to Costco, but not to church. Do you see the lack of consistency here? From a microbiological-immunological standpoint that doesn’t make sense….

“I don’t want to hide in my home, develop a weak immune system and then come out and get disease….

“Is the flu less dangerous than COVID? Let’s look at the death rates. No it’s not. They are similar in prevalence and in death rate… It’s time to get back to work.”

