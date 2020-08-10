“How in the world did this happen?”

“In the space of what feels like a breath, we went from the Greatest Generation to the legalization of infanticide, from a country with a singular and evolved moral code to the ripping down of the Ten Commandments in courtrooms across the country, from a rational acknowledgment of natural gender to drag-queen story hour at the public library.

How in the world did this happen?

I’m saddened to say that some of the biggest players in this cultural catastrophe have been psychotherapists.”

Judith Acosta

More here.