Symeon the New Theologian: “Let us, then, diligently use these same means”



“Let us consider how we should glorify God. We cannot glorify Him in any way other than that in which He was glorified by the Son; for in the same way as the Son glorified the Father, the Son in turn was glorified by the Father. Let us, then, diligently use these same means to glorify Him who allows us to call Him ‘our Father in heaven’, so that we may be glorified by Him with the glory that the Son possesses with the father prior to the world (cf. Jn. 17:5). These means are the cross, or death to the whole world, the afflictions, the trials and the other sufferings undergone by Christ. If we endure them with great patience, we imitate Christ’s sufferings; and through them we glorify our Father and God, as His sons by grace and coheirs of Christ.”

St. Symeon the New Theologian, The Philokalia