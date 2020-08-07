Skip to content

Theoleptos: “how can the soul be gladdened?”

7 August 2020
tags: , , ,

Theoleptos of Philadelphia

 

 

 

“When there is no conscious understanding of prayer and when the suppliant does not put himself in the presence of Him whom he invokes, how can the soul be gladdened? How can a heart find joy when it only pretends to pray but lacks true prayer? ‘The hearts of those who seek the Lord will rejoice’ (Ps. 105:3). To seek the Lord is to prostrate yourself with your whole mind and with great fervour before God and to expel every worldly thought with the knowledge and love of God that spring from pure and unremitting prayer.”

St.Theoleptos, Metropolitan of Philadelphia, The Philokalia

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: