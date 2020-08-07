Theoleptos: “how can the soul be gladdened?”

“When there is no conscious understanding of prayer and when the suppliant does not put himself in the presence of Him whom he invokes, how can the soul be gladdened? How can a heart find joy when it only pretends to pray but lacks true prayer? ‘The hearts of those who seek the Lord will rejoice’ (Ps. 105:3). To seek the Lord is to prostrate yourself with your whole mind and with great fervour before God and to expel every worldly thought with the knowledge and love of God that spring from pure and unremitting prayer.”

St.Theoleptos, Metropolitan of Philadelphia, The Philokalia