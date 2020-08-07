Skip to content

James Madison: “the advantage of being armed”

7 August 2020
“Besides the advantage of being armed, which the Americans possess over the people of almost every other nation, the existence of subordinate governments, to which the people are attached, and by which the militia officers are appointed, forms a barrier against the enterprises of ambition, more insurmountable than any which a simple government of any form can admit of. Notwithstanding the military establishments in the several kingdoms of Europe, which are carried as far as the public resources will bear, the governments are afraid to trust the people with arms.”

 

James Madison, Federalist Papers 46, 1788

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

