Ambrose of Milan: “life which is not valued at the estimation of outsiders”

6 August 2020
Ambrose of Milan

“Blessed, plainly, is that life which is not valued at the estimation of outsiders, but is known, as judge of itself, by its own inner feelings. It needs no popular opinions as its reward in any way; nor has it any fear of punishments. Thus the less it strives for glory, the more it rises above it. For to those who seek for glory, that reward in the shape of present things is but a shadow of future ones, and is a hindrance to eternal life, as it is written in the Scriptures: ‘Truly I say to you, they have received their reward’ “

St. Ambrose of Milan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

