Brezinski: “environmental and biochemical manipulation”

“Speaking of a future at most only decades away, an experimenter in intelligence control asserted, ‘I foresee a time when we shall have the means and therefore, inevitably, the temptation to manipulate the behavior and intellectual functioning of all the people through environmental and biochemical manipulation of the brain.'”

Zbigniew Brezinski, Between Two Ages, America’s Role in the Technotronic Era, 1970