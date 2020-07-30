Lorenzo Scupoli: “we should plant in our heart a perfect trust in God”

“… we should plant in our heart a perfect trust in God and a complete confidence in Him? The following thoughts will help you to be grounded in this hope and, thereby, to receive help: (a) that we seek help from God, Who is Omnipotent and can do all that He chooses, and therefore can also help us. (b) that we seek it from God, Who, being Omniscient and Wise, knows all in the most perfect manner, and therefore knows fully what is best for the salvation of each one of us. (c) that we seek help from God, Who is infinitely Good and Who comes to us with ineffable love, always desirous and ready from hour to hour and from moment to moment to give us all the help we need for complete victory in the spiritual warfare which takes place in us, as soon as we run with firm trust to the protection of His arms. (d) we should review in our memory all the instances of speedy divine help described in the Scriptures.”

Lorenzo Scupoli, Unseen Warfare