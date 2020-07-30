Skip to content

“a time of complete emotional anarchy “

30 July 2020
Prince Andrew with Jeffrey Epstein

 

 

“We are currently living in a time of complete emotional anarchy, brought to the “common people” by the unimaginable wickedness of unrepentant degenerate ‘leaders’ and financial manipulators who have taken up residence in the loftiest places on the planet…villas, estates, resorts, private islands, the rarefied air of the uber rich dwelling places; the most completely decadent form of human flesh the world has ever known, Nero and Caligula be damned. I used to think that prolific debauchery was a thing of ancient history…I was profoundly wrong. Even the complete absence of moral behavior in the ancient Greek, Roman and Bedouin worlds cannot compete with the unparalleled depravity of the current mutant livestock that currently inhabit the world’s finest mansions. Hedonism barely begins to describe the depths of their perversions.”

A.M. Byrd

 

Source

 

degenerate elitists

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

