John Cassian: “daily help from the Lord”

“If the faith of Peter (Mk. 9:23; Lk. 22:31-32) needed the help of God to keep from faltering, who will be so presumptuous and so blind as to think he can preserve his own without daily help from the Lord? This is how it is, especially in view of what the Lord Himself says in the Gospel: ‘As a branch cannot bear fruit all by itself but must remain part of the vine, neither can you unless you remain in Me’ (Jn. 15:4). ‘You can do nothing without Me’ (Jn. 15:5). Since He says this, since He asserts that nobody can show forth the fruits of the Spirit unless he has been inspired by God and has worked with God, it would surely be foolish, indeed sacrilegious, to attribute any good actions of ours to our own effort rather than to divine grace. ‘Everything good and everything perfect comes from above from the Father of light’ (Jms. 1:17). And Zechariah says ‘The good comes from Him and the best comes from Him’ (Zech. 9:17). The blessed apostle regularly says the same: ‘What have you got that you did not receive? And if you received it why boast as though you had not received it?’ (I Cor. 4:7).”

St. John Cassian, Conferences