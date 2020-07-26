Josef Pieper: “The vacancy left by absence of worship”

“The vacancy left by absence of worship is filled by mere killing of time and by boredom, which is directly related to inability to enjoy leisure; for one can only be bored if the spiritual power to be leisurely has been lost. There is an entry in Baudelaire… “One must work, if not from taste then at least from despair. For, to reduce everything to a single truth: work is less boring than pleasure.”

Josef Pieper, Leisure: The Basis of Culture