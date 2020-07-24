Paisios of Mount Athos: “This is what will happen”

“A few Marxists will come to the Church at first. But then, they will form a party and start giving orders: ‘At this time you will go to church; at that time you will not go to church. Now do this, now do that.’ They will make rules for everything. And in the end, they will say, ‘Who told you that there is a God? There is no God! The priests want to fool you.’ This is what will happen. The Marxists will use these well-intentioned Christians to achieve their own goal.”

St Paisios of Mount Athos, Spiritual Counsels Vol. 1