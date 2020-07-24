Gregory Palamas: “May we all attain to this”

“Over those who have voluntarily submitted to them, the evil spirits have power. If, however, we simply watch, lift up our mind’s eye to the Master Who has ransomed us from the devil’s harsh service, and pay attention to Him as ever present, we shall not be afraid, as the Psalm says, of ‘the arrow that flies by day; nor for the pestilence that walks in darkness; nor for the destruction and demon of noonday’ (cf. Ps. 91:5-6 LXX). When they attempt to approach us they will fall and not come near us, nor shift us from virtue’s secure foundation. As the same Psalm writer says of himself, ‘I have set the Lord always before me: because He is at my right hand, I shall not be moved’ (Ps. 16:8). If we too always see Him as being before us, if sometimes we sing His praise, at other times entreat Him and at others give Him thanks, according as we are able, He will take hold of each of us by the right hand and guide us with His counsel and might (cf. Ps. 73:23-24), rescue us from the power of darkness and reinstate us in His kingdom, bestowing incorruptible eternal life upon us. May we all attain to this, to His glory and the glory of His Father without beginning, and the co-eternal, life-giving Spirit, now and for ever and unto the ages of ages. Amen.”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Homilies