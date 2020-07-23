Theophan the Recluse: “When the monarchy falls”

“When the monarchy falls, and everywhere nations institute self-government, then the Antichrist will be able to act freely. It will not be difficult for Satan to prepare voters to renounce Christ as experience taught us during the French Revolution. There will be no one to veto the movement…. Thus, when such a social order is instituted everywhere, making it easy for antichristian movements to appear, then the Antichrist will come forth.”

St. Theophan the Recluse