Theophan the Recluse: “When the monarchy falls”

23 July 2020
King Louis XVI of France is led to the guillotine, Jan. 21, 1793

King Louis XVI, 1793

 

The Romanovs before their martyrdom

Czar Nicholas II, and family before their martyrdom, 1917

 

 

“When the monarchy falls, and everywhere nations institute self-government, then the Antichrist will be able to act freely. It will not be difficult for Satan to prepare voters to renounce Christ as experience taught us during the French Revolution. There will be no one to veto the movement…. Thus, when such a social order is instituted everywhere, making it easy for antichristian movements to appear, then the Antichrist will come forth.”

St. Theophan the RecluseTheophan the Recluse

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

