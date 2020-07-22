Theresa of Avila: “don’t forget this”

“His Majesty knows best what is suitable for us. There’s no need for us to be advising Him about what He should give us, for He can rightly tell us that we don’t know what we’re asking for (cf. Mt. 20:22). The whole aim of any person who is beginning prayer ? and don’t forget this, because it’s very important ? should be that he work and prepare himself with determination and every possible effort to bring his will into conformity with God’s will.”

St. Theresa of Avila, The Interior Castle