Maximos the Confessor: “For this end man was brought into the world”



“…out of God’s great goodness human beings were composed of a soul and body. The rational and intellectual soul given to man is made in the image of its maker and through desire and intense love it holds fast to God and participates in the divine life. The soul becomes godlike through divinization, and because God cares for what is lower, that is the body, and has given the command to love one’s neighbor , the soul prudently makes use of the body. By practicing the virtues the body gains familiarity with God and becomes a fellow servant with the soul. God who dwells in the soul uses it as an instrument to relate to the body and through the intimate bond between body and soul makes it possible for the body to share in the gift of immortality. The result is that what God is to the soul the soul becomes to the body, and the one God, Creator of all, is shown to reside proportionately in all beings through human nature. Things that are by nature separated from one another return to a unity as they converge together in the one human being. When this happens God will be ‘all in all’ (I Cor. 15:28), permeating all things and at the same time giving independent existence to all things in Himself. Then no existing thing will wander aimlessly or be deprived of God’s presence. For through the presence of God we are called ‘gods’ (Jn. 10:35), ‘children of God’ (Jn. 1:12), ‘the body’ (Eph. 1:23) and ‘members’ (Eph. 5:30) of God, even ‘portions of God’. In God’s purpose this is the end toward which our lives are directed. For this end man was brought into the world.”

St. Maximos the Confessor, On the Cosmic Mystery of Jesus Christ