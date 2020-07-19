Tsar Nicholas II: “prayer and peace of spirit”

“What a joy it is to us, dear Mama, to prepare for Holy Communion here in the Kremlin, with all its various churches and chapels in the Palaces. We spend the best part of a day visiting them and deciding which church we shall attend for Morning Service or Mass or Evensong. We also read a good deal of history about the Time of Troubles. I never knew I was able to reach such heights of religious ecstasy as this Lent has brought me to. This feeling is now much stronger than it was in 1896, which is only natural. I am so calm and happy now, and everything here makes for prayer and peace of spirit . . . “

Tsar Nicholas II