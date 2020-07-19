Maximos the Confessor: “the fulfillment of the scriptural law”

“… the ‘fulfillment of the law’ (Rom. 13:10) consists precisely in the mutual union-in-love of all who share in a common human nature, a union which has charitable desire as the crowning virtue of the rationality of human nature, and which further adorns the law of nature with the addition of that desire. For the law of nature consists in natural reason assuming control of the senses, while the scriptural law, or the fulfillment of the scriptural law, consists in the natural reason acquiring a spiritual desire conducive to a relation of mutuality with others of the same human nature. Therefore the Lord Himself specifically says, ‘Love your neighbor as yourself’ (Mk. 12:31)?”

St. Maximos the Confessor, On the Cosmic Mystery of Jesus Christ