Skip to content

Maximos the Confessor: “the fulfillment of the scriptural law”

19 July 2020
tags: , ,

Maximos the Confessor

 

 

 

“… the ‘fulfillment of the law’ (Rom. 13:10) consists precisely in the mutual union-in-love of all who share in a common human nature, a union which has charitable desire as the crowning virtue of the rationality of human nature, and which further adorns the law of nature with the addition of that desire. For the law of nature consists in natural reason assuming control of the senses, while the scriptural law, or the fulfillment of the scriptural law, consists in the natural reason acquiring a spiritual desire conducive to a relation of mutuality with others of the same human nature. Therefore the Lord Himself specifically says, ‘Love your neighbor as yourself’ (Mk. 12:31)?”

St. Maximos the Confessor, On the Cosmic Mystery of Jesus Christ

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: