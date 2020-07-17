Skip to content

Makarios of Egypt: “What blessing and goodness has human nature received”

17 July 2020
“… to those on whom the grace of the divine Spirit has descended, coming to dwell in the deepest levels of their intellect, Christ is as the soul. As St. Paul says: ‘He who cleaves to the Lord becomes one spirit with Him’ (I Cor. 6:17). And as the Lord Himself says: ‘As I and You are one, so may they be one in Us’ (cf. Jn. 17:21). What blessing and goodness has human nature received, abased as it was by the power of evil!”

St. Makarios of Egypt, The Philokalia

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

