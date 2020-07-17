Skip to content

Ben Franklin: “Here is my Creed”

17 July 2020
Benjamin Franklin

 

 

“Here is my Creed. I believe in one God, Creator of the Universe. That he governs the World by his Providence. That he ought to be worshiped. That the most acceptable Service we can render him, is doing good to his other Children. That the Soul of Man is immortal, and will be treated with Justice in another life, respect[ing] its Conduct in this. These I take to be fundamental Principles of all sound Religion, and I regard them as you do, in whatever Sect I meet them.”

Benjamin Franklin, The Papers of Benjamin Franklin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

