Where do you place your trust?

The author of the book of Proverbs wrote (3:5): “Put all your trust in the Lord and do not rely on your own understanding.” This is not easy for us to do.

I am reminded of a specific incident that happened to me many years ago. When I was first ordained, the first church that I served at was near Philadelphia. I was an assistant at this church and one of the things I got to do was lead the Youth Group.

One summer I took the group on a canoeing trip on the Delaware River. Right at Philadelphia the Delaware River is very full of shipping and canoeing would be dangerous, but if you go just a little bit upriver from there, you don’t have to go very far before it becomes more shallow and the current more gentle. But still in a few places there is some white water.

Before we actually started our trip we all had received some instruction to improve our canoeing skills. At one point during the session I was asked to get into the canoe on my own and perform a canoe over canoe rescue. In this procedure the person in one canoe needs to lift the tip of a capsized canoe, draw it over the side until it is completely out of the water, empty it, flip it upright, push it back in the water, and then support it while the swimmers climb back in.

For an experienced canoeist this procedure can be done easily. For me, that was not the case though. I did not do it easily but in fact halfway through not only did I NOT rescue the canoe, but I also managed to flip my own canoe sending myself into the freezing cold water.

When I started the procedure I was not at ease. I did not trust the abilities of the canoe or my abilities to perform the procedure. Because of this lack of trust I made a vital mistake, when the canoe began to become shaky I grabbed the gunnels throwing the boat off balance and tipping it over. If I had only listened to the instructions, I wouldn’t have made this mistake and would have remained dry. My own understanding was wrong.

How often do we base our decisions on our own understanding and completely ignore God? How often does that decision end up being wrong? What may seem like a good idea at the time may not turn out as we expected it to. Why, when we know that if we trust, God will lead us, do we continue to put trust in ourselves and not God? When I was in the canoe, why didn’t I just listen to my instructions and relax? If I had done that I would have stayed in the canoe, remained dry and saved myself the embarrassment of falling into the water.

Paul, in his letter to the Romans (10:11) tells us that, “No one who has faith will be put to shame.” The concept is simple, if we trust God, He will help us.

Everyone has had the experience of putting their trust in someone and being let down. Every night on the news you can watch stories about how someone who was in a leadership position has been less than honest in their dealings. At the commercial break you can see advertisements that promise us things that you know the product will never deliver.

We don’t really know where to place our trust, so we trust in our own abilities and forget about God. However by doing so we are in fact turning our backs on God and ignoring him. Part of this lack of trust may be that when we find things to be difficult we tend not to see how God is working through them.

Returning to the book of Proverbs, we read (3:6) “At every step you take keep him in mind, and he will direct your path.”

He will direct your path, it doesn’t say he will make your path easy, keeping you from trouble. But he will lead you and he will always be with you. God understands your life better than you do yourself, and because of that he also knows what is best for you. If we put our trust in him he will make things right.

This does not mean that our lives will be free from trouble, but it does mean we have the comfort of knowing that there is something bigger and better that will help us if we are willing to trust him. Thinking back to the canoe, if I had trusted my instructors and the canoe it would not guarantee that I would have performed the procedure with ease, it probably still would have been difficult. However trust might well have kept me from ending up in the water.

Where do you place your trust? Is it in God, or in your own understanding? When you continue with your day and it’s stresses think about God and take comfort in knowing and trusting that He will lead you down the right path.