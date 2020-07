Symeon the New Theologian: “God will give you His will”

“If through fear of God you cutoff your own will – inexplicably, for you do not know how this happens – God will give you His will. You will keep it indelibly in your heart, opening the eyes of your mind so that you recognize it; and you will be given the strength to fulfill it. The grace of the Holy Spirit operates these things: without it, nothing is accomplished.”

St. Symeon the New Theologian, The Philokalia