John of Kronstadt: “crucify your self-love”

12 July 2020
John of Kronstadt

 

 

 

“Let others mock at you, oppose you, when you are under the influence of any passion; do not be in the least offended with those who mock at or oppose you, for they do you good; crucify your self-love and acknowledge the wrong, the error of your heart. But have the deepest pity for those who mock at words and works of faith and piety, of righteousness; for those who oppose the good which you are doing… God preserve you from getting exasperated at them…”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

