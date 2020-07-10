Skip to content

Makarios of Egypt: “the effulgence of the power of the Holy Spirit”

10 July 2020
Makarios of Egypt

 

 

 

“… the light that illumined St. Paul on the road to Damaskos (cf. Acts 9:3), the light through which he was raised to the third heaven where he heard unutterable mysteries (cf. II Cor. 12:4), was not merely the enlightenment of conceptual images or of spiritual knowledge. It was the effulgence of the power of the Holy Spirit shining in our Lord’s own person? Such was its brilliance that corporeal eyes were not able to bear it and were blinded; and through it all spiritual knowledge is revealed and God is truly known by the worthy and loving soul.”

St. Makarios of Egypt, The Philokalia

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

