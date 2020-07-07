Gregory of Sinai: “a keen-bladed sword against our enemies”

“Once our conscience is active, what some call righteous indignation and others natural wrath is roused in three ways ? against the demons, against our nature and against our own soul; for such indignation or wrath impels us to sharpen our conscience like a keen-bladed sword against our enemies. If this righteous indignation triumphs and subjects sin and our own unregenerate self to the soul, then it is transmuted into the loftiest courage and leads us to God. But if the soul enslaves itself to sin and our unregenerate self, then this righteous indignation turns against it and torments it mercilessly, for it has enslaved itself to its enemies by its own free will. Thus enslaved, the soul commits terrible crimes, for its state of virtue is lost and it has alienated itself from God.”

St. Gregory of Sinai, The Philokalia