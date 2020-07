John Cassian: “If you want to correct your brother”

“If you want to correct your brother when he is doing wrong? you must keep yourself calm; otherwise you yourself may catch the sickness you are seeking to cure and you may find that the words of the Gospel now apply to you? ‘Why do you look at the speck of dust in your brother’s eye, and not notice the rafter in your own eye?’ “

St. John Cassian, The Philokalia