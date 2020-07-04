Montagu Norman: “These truths are well known”

“When, through process of law, the common people lose their homes, they will become more docile and more easily governed through the strong arm of the government applied by a central power of wealth under leading financiers. These truths are well known among our principal men, who are now engaged in forming an imperialism to govern the world.”

Montagu Norman, Governor of The Bank of England speaking to the United States Bankers’ Association in New York City, Idaho Leader, August 26th,1924