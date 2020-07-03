Makarios of Egypt: “the soul that is unaware of its wounds”

“… alas for the soul that is unaware of its wounds and that in its endless sinfulness and obduracy does not think it has anything evil within it: the good doctor will not visit it or heal it, since it does not seek Him out or have any concern for its wounds, because it thinks it is well and in good health. As the Lord said: ‘It is not the healthy that need a doctor, but the sick’ (Mt. 9:12).”

St. Makarios of Egypt, The Philokalia