MacKenzie King: “Usury once in control will wreck the nation”

“Until the control of the issue of currency and credit is restored to government and recognized as its most conspicuous and sacred responsibility, all talks of the sovereignty of Parliament and of democracy is idle and futile… Once a nation parts with the control of its credit, it matters not who makes the laws….Usury once in control will wreck the nation.”

William Lyon MacKenzie King, (1874-1950) Former Prime Minister of Canada