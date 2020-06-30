Athanasius: “waiting entirely on the Lord”

“Those who pray without ceasing (cf. I Thess. 5:17) are waiting entirely on the Lord, and say, ‘Let us follow on to know the Lord: we shall find Him ready as the morning; and He will come to us as the early and the latter rain for the earth’ (Hos. 6:3). For not only does He satisfy them in the morning; neither does He give them only as much to drink as they ask; but He gives them abundantly according to the multitude of His loving-kindness, vouchsafing to them at all times the grace of the Spirit.”

St. Athanasius of Alexandria