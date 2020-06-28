Skip to content

Abba Philemon: “When you are in church”

28 June 2020
Abba Philemon

 

 

 

“When you are in church, and are going to partake of the divine mysteries of Christ, do not go out until you have attained complete peace. Stand in one place, and do not leave it until the dismissal. Think that you are standing in heaven, and that in the company of the holy angels you are meeting God and receiving Him in your heart. Prepare yourself with great awe and trembling, lest you mingle with the holy powers unworthily.”

Abba Philemon, The Philokalia

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

