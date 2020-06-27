Skip to content

Maximos the Confessor: “the single nature of man”

27 June 2020
“For him who is perfect in love and has reached the summit of dispassion there is no difference between his own or another’s, or between Christians and unbelievers, or between slave and free, or between male and female. But because he has risen above the tyranny of the passions and has fixed his attention on the single nature of man, he looks on all in the same way and shows the same disposition to all. For in him there is neither Greek nor Jew, male nor female, bond not free, but Christ who ‘is all, and in all’ (Col. 3:11; cf. Gal. 3:28).”

St. Maximos the Confessor, The Philokalia

 

 

 

 

 

 

