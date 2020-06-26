Symeon the New Theologian: “he who has the mind of Christ”

“… those who sit in the darkness of passions and whose minds are blinded by ignorance, or, rather, those who have not acquired the ‘mind of Christ’ (I Cor. 2:16), think that he who has the mind of Christ is foolish, and that he who has it not is sensible. Of these the prophet David rightly states, ‘The ignorant and foolish perish together’ (Ps. 49:11). Therefore such men twist the whole of Scripture according to their own desires (cf. II Pet. 3:3, 16) and corrupt themselves in their own passions. But it is not divine Scripture that suffers from this, but those who disfigure it!”

St. Symeon the New Theologian, The Discourses