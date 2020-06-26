Skip to content

Symeon the New Theologian: “he who has the mind of Christ”

26 June 2020
tags: , ,

Symeon the New Theologian

 

 

 

“… those who sit in the darkness of passions and whose minds are blinded by ignorance, or, rather, those who have not acquired the ‘mind of Christ’ (I Cor. 2:16), think that he who has the mind of Christ is foolish, and that he who has it not is sensible. Of these the prophet David rightly states, ‘The ignorant and foolish perish together’ (Ps. 49:11). Therefore such men twist the whole of Scripture according to their own desires (cf. II Pet. 3:3, 16) and corrupt themselves in their own passions. But it is not divine Scripture that suffers from this, but those who disfigure it!”

St. Symeon the New Theologian, The Discourses

 

 

 

 

 

 

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: