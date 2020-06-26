Skip to content

Metropolitan Hilarion: “it means to rewrite history permanently”

26 June 2020
tags: , , , , , ,

Metropolitan Hilarion

 

 

“We certainly should not project modern standards to the past. People of the past lived according to other rules, they spoke a different language, they acted in a different way, and just automatically transfer all acting standards, especially the existing in the West so-called liberal standards, to the past of humanity – it means to rewrite history permanently.”

And this:

“it is necessary to pay tribute to outstanding figures of the past basing on the standards that existed that time and not artificially project modern standards to the past.”

Metropolitan Hilarion, Head of the Department for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate, Church and the World program on Rossiya-24 TV

 

SOURCE

 

 

 

 

 

from → Politics/Current events, Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: