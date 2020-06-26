Metropolitan Hilarion: “it means to rewrite history permanently”

“We certainly should not project modern standards to the past. People of the past lived according to other rules, they spoke a different language, they acted in a different way, and just automatically transfer all acting standards, especially the existing in the West so-called liberal standards, to the past of humanity – it means to rewrite history permanently.”

And this:

“it is necessary to pay tribute to outstanding figures of the past basing on the standards that existed that time and not artificially project modern standards to the past.”

Metropolitan Hilarion, Head of the Department for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate, Church and the World program on Rossiya-24 TV

SOURCE