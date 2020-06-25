George Michalopulos: “Do not get on your knees because of your skin color”

“None of the blacks in America today have ever been slaves, and none of the whites in America today have ever owned one. My ancestors lived in Kansas and Michigan, and they never owned slaves. A number of blacks in America are not descended from slaves, because they came to America within the past few decades, long after slavery was abolished. And many whites in America are the descendants of slaves, because many of the whites in America are Slavic immigrants, from Russia, Ukraine, Serbia, and other bordering countries. So are we going to take all of these facts into account, and make it a fair playing field? Or are we just going to keep hating people because they are white, judging them merely because of the color of their skin?

You have nothing to be ashamed of. You have the skin color God gave you. Be grateful! Do not apologize to anyone for your skin color. Do not get on your knees because of your skin color.”

It is almost entirely left out most discussions of slavery that slavery was common nearly everywhere until relatively recently in history. Centuries before blacks were enslaved, it was Europeans who were enslaved. The word slavery itself is derived from the Slavic people, who themselves were enslaved. West nations like Great Britain and the United States distinguished themselves from many other nations by the extraordinary measures they took to abolish slavery. – Θεόφιλος