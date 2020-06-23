Skip to content

Shaun King: “the white European they claim is Jesus”

23 June 2020
Shaun King

 

 

“Yes, I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down. They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been. In the Bible, when the family of Jesus wanted to hide, and blend in, guess where they went? EGYPT! Not Denmark. Tear them down.”

Shaun King, Black Lives Matter

 

Source

 

 

To paraphrase Reverend Niemoller:

“First they came for the Confederates, and I did not speak out—
     Because I was not a Confederate.

Then they came for the Christians …”

– Θεόφιλος

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

from → Politics/Current events
