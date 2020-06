John of Kronstadt: “spiritual light”

“…when seeking material light, remember the spiritual light which is indispensable for the soul, and without which it remains in the darkness of the passions, in the darkness of spiritual death. ‘I am come as a light into the world,’ says the Lord, ‘that whosoever believeth on Me, should not abide in darkness’ (Jn. 12:46).”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ